Life saving device recalled after defective part found

FOUR batches of adrenaline syringe auto injectors have been recalled after it was found a number may contain a defective part.

According to the Australian Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration, Alphapharm recalled four batches of its EpiPen 300 microgram auto-injectors with the expiry date of April 2017 due to them failing to activate or needing more force than usual to activate.

There have been two confirmed reports from these batches failing world-wide out of about 80,000 units distributed.

EpiPens are used in emergency situations only. In the event it fails to activate properly, there is a risk the patient may not receive the dose of adrenaline which could possibly be life threatening.

The number of auto-injectors used is not known.

Australian Department of Health

Other batches of EpiPen, including the EpiPen Jr 150mg auto-injector, are not known to be affected by this issue and are not subject to recall.

Affected EpiPen batch numbers:

5FA665 (expiry April 2017)

5FA6651 (expiry April 2017)

5FA6652 (expiry April 2017)

5FA6653 (expiry April 2017).

If your EpiPen is from any of the affected batches, return it to your pharmacy for a free replacement.