Life-saving defibrillators for Coffs Coast sport

A LARGE group of Coffs Coast sporting clubs and organisations have been awarded funds to put towards life-saving defibrillators.

The successful applicants have been allocated up to $1300 each as part of the NSW Government's Local Sport Defibrillator Program.

The Coffs Coast's successful applicants are:

AFL North Coast

Coffs Harbour and District Golden Oldies Cricket Association

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club

Coffs Harbour Breakers

Coffs Harbour City Council

Hockey Coffs Coast

Orara Valley Football Club

Park Beach Bowling Club

Sawtell Croquet Club

Sawtell/Toormina Junior Australian Football Club

SSAA NSW Coffs Harbour Branch

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said it was great to see local clubs had applied for the first round of funding.

"So far more than 430 defibrillators have been allocated across the state and I am confident the addition of defibrillators in our region will benefit local players and spectators," Mr Fraser said.

"The Coffs Coast has a rich history of enjoying community sport and we look forward to the installation of more of these portable life-saving devices here."