Lies, deceit, manipulation - Mick tips the bucket on MAFS

HAPPY NOW: Gympie's very own MAFS contestant Mick Gould at his 4.45ha property at Mothar Mountain. Philippe Coquerand

GYMPIE's Married At First Sight contestant has slammed the popular show for its blatant lies and deception, just a few days after its finale was played all over national television.

Mothar Mountain farmer Mick Gould, 32, was enjoying a "bevvie" on his veranda at his 4.45ha Mothar Mountain property on Wednesday afternoon when he spoke exclusively to The Gympie Times about the scandals and controversies that the show aired to millions of viewers nationwide.

During the show's pre-recording which lasted three months, Mr Gould had to live in Sydney, which he described as an absolute "s---hole" and said he was just on the show for Channel 9's ratings.

"That's the biggest thing that pisses me off because it was a three-month waste of my life," he said.

"You get treated like an absolute idiot with no compensation and the show doesn't even look after you. The amount of times I called my best mate Broxy and he's like 'what happened to ya', you're just a shell of your former self, where's Mick, the excitable bloke?

"I like to think I'm pretty mentally tough, but the amount of times you come close to breaking down because they treat you like bloody idiots."

Mr Gould said he was promised by producers that the show would be a "fair dinkum" way of finding love.

"I was generally excited about going into the experiment because it got sold to me that it was going to be a fair dinkum search for love, something fun and a way of meeting some cool people," he said. Three months later, I wish I never did the bloody thing. It was like anything. You get promised one thing and what you get given is the complete opposite," he said.

Mr Gould said the show's producers manipulated its contestants into certain avenues, sparking outrage and controversy.

Mick during his bucks night on Married at First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

"It was sort've like going into Just Jeans and just wanting to buy a shirt, but next minute you're buying a belt, shoes and socks," he said.

"It's the extra salt and pepper they rack on top of it. You get pushed and prodded into certain areas that you didn't know was possible."

Mr Gould said he thought it was strange that one of the contestants, Matthew Bennett, 29, appeared on the show as a virgin.

Mick pictured during his wedding reception in a scene from Married at First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

"He's a 29-year-old virgin that goes on national television and loses his virginity. It's like Chewbacca living on Endor with a bunch of wookiee's, it's just a bunch of ewoks. It just doesn't make sense," he said.

Mick Gould and Jessika Power tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

"Most of the contestants were good people. A lot of them were there for ulterior motives, with some being plastic and that sort of jazz."

One of the biggest controversies to come from the show was his on-screen wife Jessika Powers, with Mr Gould responding "thank Christ I wasn't legally married to her."

Married at First Sight was not a fun time for our Mick contributed

"I could tell by the third and forth day that it was all about her. I think Australia has spoken as to her behaviour and the lack thereof manners. Nothing happened between her and I," he said.

"She was batting eyelids at a few of the boys early on, hitting up another bloke and ending up with another bloke. Jessika is as thick as two short planks."

Mr Gould said it was frustrating that as a contestant you had to lie to the public while the show is still running.

"If a member of the public came up to you and asked you what happens in tonight's episode, you had to tell them to keep watching," he said.

"A lot of people would ask if I was still with Jessika in the show, you can't just say 'no, she played up like a second hand lawn mower, you can't say that. You basically have to lie to people which is Jessika's forte, but not mine."