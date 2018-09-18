‘Concerned neighbour’ jailed over vicious attack

A MAN who fronted media crews and posed as a concerned neighbour as he spoke of a violent drug-fuelled carjacking has been jailed for at least 18 months - because he was the person who actually committed the crime.

On Monday, District Court Judge Paul Slattery sentenced Liam Steven White, 20, to almost three years in jail with a non-parole period of 18 months.

He refused to suspend the sentence or place the father-of-two on home detention.

Judge Slattery said the damaged caused to his victim, Lachlan Barrett, "cannot be understated".

"Your attack on September 19, 2017, was vicious and unprovoked," he said.

Despite claiming to media outlets that he was a concerned citizen, White knew first-hand what happened during the attack in Para Hills as he was responsible for violently bashing Mr Barrett and then stealing his car.

While high on ice, White lured Mr Barratt to his home, used a bandana as a disguise and attacked him with a club or bat after he knocked on the door.

Judge Slattery said he would not impose a crushing sentence on White - who had a troubled childhood.

"As with so many offenders who come before this court, you were promoted to Year 10 but you are completely illiterate and you are possibly dyslexic," he said.

"You left school while you were in Year 10."

Liam White as a “concerned neighbour” on TV. Picture: Network 10.

In July, prosecutor Angela Moffa told the court that White had never met Mr Barratt but falsely believed there was something going on between him and his girlfriend.

She said he pretended to be his girlfriend and invited Mr Barratt over via text message.

"When the front door opened, he was assaulted by Mr White, namely by a blow to the head," she said.

"He described it as a club or a bat."

Mr Barratt suffered a broken jaw and bleeding on the brain before White picked up his car keys and stole his car.

The victim - an electrician, footballer and Tour Down Under fan - spent two days in the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and continues to suffer from his brain injury.

Ms Moffa read Mr Barratt's victim impact statement to the court, where he described the life-changing impact of the assault.

"The night of September 19, 2017, changed my life forever," he said.

"The flashbacks are still vivid.

"To add insult to the injury, you were interviewed by the news reporters and you made me out to be a drug addict in claiming that I must have owed money to someone, while you knew full well that wasn't that case."