Liam files for divorce from Miley

Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

Liam Hemsworth is officially done with his married life to Miley Cyrus, filing divorce papers in Los Angeles.

The Australian, 29, has hired famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, and filed the papers, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wed. Picture: Instagram

The pair announced on August 10 that they had split after seven months of marriage.

The next day, Cyrus was spotted kissing long-time friend Kaitlynn Carter, who had recently announced she had split from reality TV star Brody Jenner, who is the half brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner. Picture: Supplied

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: Instagram

However, some had initially hoped that the separation may not lead to divorce.

That was until Cyrus released her song Slide Away last week in which she sings,

"Move on, we're not 17/ I'm not who I used to be/ You say that everything changed/ You're right, we're grown now"

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met in June 2009 when they were making the movie The Last Song.

They became engaged in June 2012 but then in September 2013 announced that they had split.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in a scene from the 2010 film The Last Song. Picture: Supplied

In January 2016 Cyrus confirmed that she was back together with Hemsworth and that their engagement was back on.

In December 2018 the couple were married at their home in Tennessee.

The divorce papers filed by Hemsworth do not state the date of separation with the paperwork simply saying "TBD" or "To Be Determined".

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding album. Picture: Instagram

The couple had a prenup and there is no request for spousal support so the divorce should be finalised quickly.

Sources close to Cyrus had told TMZ that she tried "valiantly" to save the marriage but couldn't accept Hemsworth "drinking a lot" and "using certain drugs".

However, sources close to Hemsworth told the site that those comments were an attempt to distract from her infidelity.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in April. Picture: Getty

The only thing Hemsworth has said about the split so far is via an Instagram post.

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he said.

Cyrus has since been seen around Los Angeles with Carter, reportedly making out at the Soho House and driving around town together.