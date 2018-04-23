Menu
Login
SKILLS BOOST: Coffs Harbour City Council and other local government bodies will be encouraged to add extra apprentices.
SKILLS BOOST: Coffs Harbour City Council and other local government bodies will be encouraged to add extra apprentices. contributed
News

LGA's to run more skills training

Greg White
by
23rd Apr 2018 5:30 AM

THE Local Government Skills Strategy (LGSS) program will pour another $4.6 million into vocational education, training and apprenticeships.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the roll out of the program will create stronger career pathways within local government.

"This is about giving councils every opportunity to gain the skills they need to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible,” he said.

"It will help existing local council employees improve through full or part-time training and provide opportunities for more people to get into local government careers.

"The program will include Coffs Harbour City Council to boost skills of current workers and take on new trainees and apprentices.”

The roll out follows positive feedback from a pilot program run between May and October last year across five selected regions including the neighbouring Northern Rivers.

Minister for Local Government, Gabrielle Upton, said councils will be encouraged to increase their intake of apprentices and trainees by 10 per cent per year over the next two financial years.

coffs harbour city council lgss local government skills stategy member for coffs harbour andrew fraser nsw minister for local government gabrielle upton traineeships and apprenticeships vocational training
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport CHECK out the weekend scores and find out what sports editor Brad Greenshields thought was good, bad and ugly in Coffs Coast sport.

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Breaking Dispute leads to alleged attempted shooting

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Environment Young shearwaters that have had first migration issues need our help

    Gleniffer protection work about to start

    Gleniffer protection work about to start

    News From Tuesday the reserves at Gleniffer will close for restoration

    Local Partners