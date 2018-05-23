Letters to the EditorGreat work done behind the scenesA RECE

The Coffs Harbour business community gives generously to the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen.

Letters to the Editor

Great work done behind the scenes

A RECENT article in the Coffs Coast Advocate about the installation of air conditioning at the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen sadly had a couple of omissions which I would like to publicly rectify.

In fact, our generous benefactors formed a quartet: Peter Ryan, of Ryans Earthmoving; Garry and Ben Charnock, of X-Corp Building Supplies; Peter Meagher, of Andersens Carpets; and the Cruickshank Family.

Our soup kitchen is blessed in a variety of ways by many wonderful supporters and donors, from right across the wider Coffs' community.

What was so special about this donation was that only one of these four donors was known to our Soup Kitchen Committee and that their donation will not only help our diners, but will make the work of our volunteers so much more comfortable. Especially when the hot days of summer return.

To all four benefactors, and to all our wonderful supporters, donors and friends, on behalf of the soup kitchen diners and volunteers, can I again say a heartfelt "thank you” for all that you have done, and continue to do.

Your generosity inspires us each and every day.

Blessings to you all.

Phil Crofts

On behalf of CH Uniting Church Soup Kitchen

There is a better bypass route?

UNLESS you're new to Coffs Harbour in the past 10 years you would be aware of the community's preferred route - the Coastal Ridgeway.

This route was designed by engineers and planners as well as residents who were on the bypass action group that was formed from six individual community bypass action groups.

There were numerous community meetings over a six year period with residents from west Coffs, Korora, Bucca and Woolgoolga.

Representatives from the different areas were on the Community Focus Groups set up by the RTA, and Connell Wagner the infrastructure consultants.

Many councillors supported the CR route as did local state MP Andrew Fraser.

Everyone was concerned with the pollution and particularly the noise impact on Bishop Druitt College and the hundreds of residents of the Lakes, Roselands and Parklands estates and the Pearce Drive and Shephards Lane areas.

With regards to the west Coffs area, the greatest concern was the traffic noise that would bounce off the surrounding hills as those hills would create an amphitheatre effect.

The CR action group had professional reports done on potential noise levels.

Throughout the whole process the RTA and Connell Wagner continually acknowledged the issues of concern however it was very obvious that they only had one option in mind, the cheapest route being the inner corridor.

At the time we were advised that the RTA's Cost Benefit Analysis for the CR route of a billion dollars, completed over 15 years ago, couldn't be justified and my recollection is the reason being because of the size of Coffs' population.

From memory the Coastal Ridgeway route left Bunnings, went to the west of Roberts Hill and crossed over Coramba Rd to the west of Landrigans Quarry, passed through plantation forests and joined the highway at Arrawarra.

Since then the highway has been upgraded from Sapphire to Woolgoolga as the Inner Corridor was the RTA's selected route. As a result of the current upgrade, many northern beaches residents continue to suffer greatly from traffic noise and meetings were held four years ago with RTA consultants to address the issues and yet to my knowledge nothing has been done as their studies found the noise levels were acceptable.

Trish Welsh

Coffs Harbour