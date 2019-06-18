Let's get the party planning started

READY TO ROCK: Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Ray Smith from the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce with local business leaders talk up the potential.

IT might be eight months away, but business people are planning to make the most of Elton John's Coffs Harbour show.

Plans are under way for a week-long celebration, on either side of the February 26 concert, showcasing all that the region has to offer.

Who knows - it could even become an annual festival similar to the Parkes Elvis Festival held every year in the second week in January, coinciding with Elvis Presley's birthday.

Local business leaders get into the hype of the Elton John concert that's coming to town in February. TREVOR VEALE

In collaboration with Coffs Harbour City Council's Fiona Barden, business and community groups and schools will start brainstorming now, to build a program for the last week in February.

A special Elton John tab has been set up on the Explore Coffs Coast website and the sky's the limit as far as ideas to spread the excitement in venues across the region.

They will be using the tag #Eltonjohnrockscoffs across social media.

Can the Coffs Coast celebrate an annual Elton festival? TREVOR VEALE

"We already have a great reputation as an events city and this will really cement this. It is such an exciting opportunity for the region and we really want to start planning now to make the most of it,” Ms Barden, section leader / Industry and Destination Development, said.

From themed karaoke to dress up competitions the possibilities are endless and foodies could be in for a special treat - crocodile pies with rocket salad anybody ?

Planning kicked off at the Jetty strip on Monday and Cowper MP Pat Conaghan was there to add some sparkle.

The Big Banana rocking out an Elton inspired get-up. TREVOR VEALE

He says he is a "huge fan” and his favourite Elton song is Pinball Wizard.

Ray Smith, on behalf of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce also joined in the fun.

"From the chamber's perspective it's absolutely fantastic for Coffs to get something as big as this,” Mr Smith said.

"We're known for hosting big events but this is next level and a huge opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer.

Elton John has extended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for what's expected to be a sell-out show at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Ben Gibson

"The show is on a Wednesday so people aren't going to travel for just a day so we need to extend it out to both weekends on either side.

"It also highlights the need for bigger and better accommodation options in the region if we're going to have more of these great events come to town. Coffs really needs a five-star accommodation option.”