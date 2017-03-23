Let's get ready to rumble

BELT HUNTERS: Local boxers Angus Percy (left) and Matthew Watt ahead of their title fights.

TITLE belts go on the line tonight in a big night of amateur boxing.

There's a dozen amateur bouts on the card at the Coffs Harbour Leagues Club but the final three battles all have local boxers entering the ring with a big prize riding on the result.

The undefeated Matthew Watt from Coffs Harbour will be fighting for the North Coast middleweight title against Taree fighter Darren Fitzsimmons while fellow local Jacob Vickery will meet Casino's Noah Luzariaga for the North Coast welterweight title.

The main event on the card is a four round light heavyweight bout that pits local hope Angus Percy against Matthew Lambert from Grafton for the vacant NSW belt.

Percy said he's looking forward to getting into the ring with someone he's quite familiar with.

"I've known him for years, he's a classy fighter," the 25 year old said.

"He's really technically strong so it will be a good challenge for me."

The first bout on the undercard is due to start at 7pm.