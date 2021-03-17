Let their be light: tennis club to embark on upgrade

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh at Westside Tennis Club with committee member Lorraine Booth, club secretary Kate Blackman and complex manager Allan Pade.

The Westside Tennis Club will embark on a lighting upgrade thanks to a state government grant.

The $25,266 will allow the club to complete their Let There Be LED Light 2020 project.

The funds come from the Community Building Partnership Program.

“The club can now proceed with its plans to supply and install 10 state-of-the-art LED lights while upgrading six existing light poles to allow the fitting of new LED lights for courts five and six,” State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

“Westside Tennis Club is a popular and well-used facility in Coffs Harbour, and I congratulate the hardworking committee and all the members on this exciting news.

“They are highly regarded for their programs and competitions which cater for all ages and all abilities, encouraging people to be active.”

The Community Building Partnership Program provides grassroots funding for local organisations to improve their facilities, in turn creating a more vibrant and inclusive community.

This program has funded more than 15,000 community projects statewide since it started in 2009.

For more information on the program visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp