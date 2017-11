The Kennards Hire Rally Australia Show has drawn a large crowd to the Coffs Harbour city centre this afternoon.

THERE'S still time to head on down to the city centre and get up close to the cars you'll soon see racing past during the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Today marks the first day of the four day event held here on the Coffs Coast and a large crowd has gathered to celebrate.

Rain might be starting to fall but nothing will stop the die hard fans from meeting the Rally drivers and getting the opportunity to check out their powerful cars before they hit the tracks tomorrow.