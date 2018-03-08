Let the sunshine in to build the bank balance

HUGE POTENTIAL: Report says rooftop solar panels have potential to make big bucks for North Coast consumers.

HUGE POTENTIAL: Report says rooftop solar panels have potential to make big bucks for North Coast consumers. Scott Davis

SUNSHINE makes the North Coast an attractive lifestyle proposition.

There's now research to show sunshine might also be a huge money spinner in the energy sector should the NSW Government chose to allocate money from its share of the Snowy Hydro sale to unlock the $25 billion clean energy potential of the bush.

The Nature Conservation Council's (NCC) report Repowering The Regions identifies those parts of non-metropolitan NSW with potential to replace the state's five-coal-burning power stations with clean energy.

Large scale wind and solar farms would be best suited to the western and southern areas of NSW but with all that sunshine in our part of the world, solar systems on North Coast rooftops could put as much as 30 per cent of electricity into the grid.

NCC chief executive Kate Smolski believes all that's missing is political leadership and strategic investment to make the transformation happen.

"NSW is the only government in eastern Australia without a plan to clean up our electricity system and slash our carbon emissions,” she said.

"The sale of Snowy Hydro adds new impetus to address that shortcoming.

"The Berejiklian government should act on the current energy crisis by reinvesting the $4.15 billion windfall in clean energy infrastructure.

"This will bring jobs to regional NSW, put downward pressure on prices and reduce our contribution to climate change.”

The report found the regions with outstanding wind and solar resources could supply 70 per cent of the state's electricity needs through large-scale wind and solar farms, and rooftop solar.

"The transition from coal and gas to solar, wind and storage will attract $25 billion of investment, the construction of about 2,500 wind turbines and installation of more 42 million solar panels across the state.

"It's a big job but making the NSW electricity system 100 per cent renewable is 100 per cent doable.

"The only thing missing is strong political leadership.”