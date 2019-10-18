Let the festivities on the fairways begin

BIG WEEK: The Festival of Golf is getting underway this week.

AT TIMES over the next nine days, the pro-shop at Coffs Harbour Golf Club is going to resemble George Street during peak hour.

About 2000 rounds of golf are set to be played on the club's 27-hole layout during the 69th annual Great Northern Festival of Golf.

Head professional Matt Allan said he and all of the staff in the pro-shop are ready for the enormous influx of golfers.

"It's basically a busy Saturday competition day every day for more than a week," Allan said.

"We've got good fields and we're just flat stick all week. It's a great week."

The festival isn't just for local golfers either.

Among all of those rounds of golf booked for the festival are players from not only all corners of NSW but interstate as well.

The activities for all of those golfers aren't confined to just the course during the festival.

The ladies will be able to enjoy the Aussie Icons' Fashion Show on Wednesday featuring a two-course dinner and fashion parade while the comedy night on the Thursday, this year featuring Fred Lang has year in, year out been a highlight of the week.

On Friday night the local community is being asked to rally to show support at a fundraising evening for former greenskeeper Steve Brindle.

'Seve' has been diagnosed with a debilitating illness and Friday night's auction includes items such as 30 hours of work from the Golf Club's greens team to help make over the successful bidder's home garden.

Allan himself is putting up six months of golf lessons as an auction item for those looking to shave plenty of strokes off their handicap.

Allan added that the recent rain that fell in the area has been "just what the course needed".

"The rain that we've had has left the course in pristine condition," he said.

"Justin (course superintendent Justin Sheehan) and the crew have been working around the clock to have the course playing and looking sensational."

The Festival will culminate next weekend with the big-ticket events, the All Office and Business North Coast Open and the Coffs City Golf Centre Ladies Classic.