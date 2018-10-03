Menu
Kids Buskers day at Showgrounds, with busker Sport Suzie. 3 OCT 2018
Kids Buskers day at Showgrounds, with busker Sport Suzie. Trevor Veale
Let the buskers begin

3rd Oct 2018 1:30 PM

THE town was filled with kids in awe as they watched unbelievable acts take place during the annual Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival today.

The four day event kicked off their first full day with a kids day held at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds with hilarious clowns, jumping castles and stunt motorbike riders.

In the city centre, crowds gathered as 92-year-old Viv Morse Code Man showed off his talents followed my acts of levitation and The Flying Duchmem.

There's plenty more entertainment to catch over the next four days at the City Centre, Toormina Gardens, the Pier Hotel, Moonee Beach Tavern and the Harbourside Markets.

