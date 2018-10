Dolphing Marine Magic, National Parks and Wildlife Services alongside ORCCA have been monitoring a Leopard Seal in the Minnie Water/Sandon area.

Dolphing Marine Magic, National Parks and Wildlife Services alongside ORCCA have been monitoring a Leopard Seal in the Minnie Water/Sandon area. Contributed

A LEOPARD seal has been spotted in poor health on the North Coast.

Dolphin Marine Magic, National Parks and Wildlife Services alongside ORCCA have been monitoring a Leopard Seal in the Minnie Water/Sandon area.

Reports said the animal is in extremely poor condition.

If sighted, do not approach, keep a safe distance and contact DMM on 6659 1900.