Lending a hand to the less fortunate

STUDENTS have lent a helping hand at the soup kitchen to encourage them to generate a strong awareness of social justice and the needs of others in the community.

Bishop Druitt College secondary students volunteered their time at the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen as part of the Year 10 and 11 community connections and Year 12 community service program.

"It is a very different experience for many of our students,” director of student well-being Sue O'Connor said.

"Being part of a group who are physically and emotionally supporting the less fortunate members of our community through nutrition and conversation is a valuable part of their life education.”

BDC secondary will also support Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen and Warrina Women's and Children's Refuge with donations for their Christmas appeals.

Boxes and bags will be filled at the school, with useful, needed goods such as women's health and hygiene products, baby food, clothing, canned goods, long-life milk, Christmas puddings and instant meals.

"As a community, this is our opportunity to make Christmas more enjoyable for those experiencing difficulties at this time,” chaplain Rev David Morgan said.

"Last year we had two full ute loads of donations that went to the Uniting Church and another full ute load that went to Warrina Women's and Children's Refuge.

"We are expecting the same, if not more, this year from students', parents' and friends' donations to the school.”