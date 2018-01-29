Lend a hand in the surf

Surfing for the Disabled will be held at Woolgoolga main beach.

WILL you lend a hand this weekend and make someone's day by helping them catch waves?

Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association (MNCDSA) are holding a surfing day and calling on volunteers from the community to take part.

As well as their regular group of around 34 surfers, this Saturday there will also be 14 making their way down from Armidale.

Vice President of MNCDSA, Robyn Woods said the day can get 160 helpers but this season, volunteer numbers have been a bit low which means less time in the water for the participants.

The more volunteers, the more time each participant gets to spend in the water.

"MNCDSA runs entirely on volunteers giving their time to help others enjoy what we can take for granted,” Ms Woods said.

"They help get our participants into the water and then are ready to cheer on the surfer and assist them back onto the board when they have a wipe out in the water.

"Some will even get a chance to hop on the back of the board and catch a wave too.

Where: Woolgoolga main beach.

When: Saturday, February 3 from 8.30am.

For more information, visit Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers on Facebook or visit disabledsurfers.org