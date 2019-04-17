Sex scene Game of Thrones star wanted to cut

WARNING: Major spoilers

If anything in the Game of Thrones season eight premiere "Winterfell" took fans aback, it's probably what Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) did with Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek). Namely, she slept with him.

Even more surprising? Star Lena Headey was not OK with it.

Cersei and Euron flirt, post-session.

We've known since season 6 the one thing Euron desires is to sleep with/marry a queen. It's why Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) hastened to forge an alliance with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) before her uncle could get to her, and it's the leverage Cersei has been using to keep the chaotic character in her good graces. As long as she withholds herself, he's got to do more and more to impress her.

So it was a bit surprising when she finally succumbed to Euron's advances and wordlessly invited him to bed.

EW reports Headey fought with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on this development. "I kept saying, 'She wouldn't, she wouldn't, she would keep fighting'. But (Benioff and Weiss) obviously know what they're doing and were adamant Cersei would do what she had to do."

Evidently, Asbaek was also less than thrilled about the scene.

"We had a lot of discussions. Would it be out of character for her to be with Greyjoy for power?" Asbaek said. "Then we decided to try it out and see if it works. Sometimes you have to show different sides of a character. You have to surprise yourself as an actor, but you also have to surprise yourself as a character."

Euron Greyjoy: ‘How you doin’?’

Headey added the scene eventually made sense to her as it represented Cersei's enduring perseverance now that Jaime is gone. "She goes to the place where she doesn't want to go, which makes it more powerful sad because of who she's not with," she said.

As the scene plays, though, it makes a tragic sort of sense. Now that Jaime is gone, Cersei has no one left.

Her decision to sleep with Euron may not initially make sense, but it does act as a sign of how far Cersei has fallen from the woman she once was. Plus, hate sex is a good balm for pining after elephants. Well, almost.

