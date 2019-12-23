Menu
Government issues a warning about Legionnaires' disease for people visiting the Ramayana Resort and Spa in Bali.
Health

Legionnaires' disease warning for tourism hotspot

23rd Dec 2019 5:29 PM

Western Australians who have recently been to Bali or are planning a trip to the island are being warned of a potential risk of Legionnaires' disease at Ramayana Resort and Spa in central Kuta.

It comes after the fourth notified case in WA since February.

WA Health Department director of communicable disease control Paul Armstrong said the hotel was linked to earlier outbreaks in 2010 and 2011, which affected at least 13 Australians.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia, most often affecting older people who smoke or have lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease or a weakened immune system.

Early symptoms included a fever, chills, headaches and reduced appetite.

"Legionnaires' disease is treated with specific antibiotics, and while most people recover, some may develop severe pneumonia requiring hospitalisation," Dr Armstrong said.

