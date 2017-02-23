Legends on their Hogs for charity

Rugby League legends are set to be in Coffs Harbour on Friday and Bellingen on Saturday as part of the Hogs for the Homeless tour.

IT'S RARE to find this many rugby league legends in the one place but fans of the game will get a chance to do so this weekend.

As part of the Hogs for the Homeless, Nathan Hindmarsh, Brad Fittler, Ian Schubert, Paul Sironan, Tim Brasher, Steve "Blocker" Roach, Josh Perry, Kerry Hemsley and more will be in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen.

The group is riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles throughout NSW to raise awareness and funds for the homeless youth of Australia.

Incredibly, there are nearly 50,000 homeless young people under the age of 25 in this country.

At 4pm on Friday, the Hogs will be conducting a junior skills clinic at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The Coffs Harbour Comets juniors will also be conducting a sign-on day while the clinic is being held.

After the clinic, the stars will make their way to the Hoey Moey, where from 6.30pm it will play host to the greats of the game for a major fundraiser.

There is no entry for this function but there will be plenty of raffle tickets being sold on the night to help raise funds for the worthwhile charity.

On Saturday the group will be at Bellingen Park to attend the Sgt Matthew Locke MG Memorial event featuring the annual Australian Army Thunder match against the Bellinger Valley-Dorrigo Magpies.