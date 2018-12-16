Legends honoured for their dedication

Four Coffs Coast men who mastered the waves to save lives were recognised for their devotion to service on Friday.

Wayne Scott, John Wake, John Mills and Robert Hutchinson have between them dedicated more than 160 years of service to the Surf Life Saving movement and received a signed Premier's Volunteer Recognition Program certificate from Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.

"Today we recognise and show our appreciation to these outstanding volunteers who have demonstrated tremendous community leadership,” Mr Fraser said on Friday.

"We appreciate their many hours of service to the community to making sure our beaches are safe and to surf education and drowning prevention.

"The knowledge and experience each of them has gained has been passed on to the younger generations of surf club members through training and mentoring.”

John Wake began surf lifesaving in 1972 and was one of the men who resurrected the Urunga club when it was on its knees.

"Urunga was going to be disbanded, so I thought I'd jump in and help out,” Wake said.

"Myself and two others, with the help of different groups, were able to get it back on its feet after 12 months.”

Wake is still heavily involved in the sport and is the current licensee and director of the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

"It's very humbling to be recognised,” he said.

"It's not something you go looking for. To me it's just about making sure the public are safe when they swim.

"I was very humbled in the presence of the three others.”