Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP JOB, GENTS: Andrew Fraser with (from left) Wayne Scott, John Wake, Robert Hutchinson and John Mills.
TOP JOB, GENTS: Andrew Fraser with (from left) Wayne Scott, John Wake, Robert Hutchinson and John Mills.
News

Legends honoured for their dedication

Sam Flanagan
by
16th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

Four Coffs Coast men who mastered the waves to save lives were recognised for their devotion to service on Friday.

Wayne Scott, John Wake, John Mills and Robert Hutchinson have between them dedicated more than 160 years of service to the Surf Life Saving movement and received a signed Premier's Volunteer Recognition Program certificate from Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.

"Today we recognise and show our appreciation to these outstanding volunteers who have demonstrated tremendous community leadership,” Mr Fraser said on Friday.

"We appreciate their many hours of service to the community to making sure our beaches are safe and to surf education and drowning prevention.

"The knowledge and experience each of them has gained has been passed on to the younger generations of surf club members through training and mentoring.”

John Wake began surf lifesaving in 1972 and was one of the men who resurrected the Urunga club when it was on its knees.

"Urunga was going to be disbanded, so I thought I'd jump in and help out,” Wake said.

"Myself and two others, with the help of different groups, were able to get it back on its feet after 12 months.”

Wake is still heavily involved in the sport and is the current licensee and director of the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

"It's very humbling to be recognised,” he said.

"It's not something you go looking for. To me it's just about making sure the public are safe when they swim.

"I was very humbled in the presence of the three others.”

andrew fraser coffs coast coffs harbour surf life saving
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Christmas celebrated in heart of town

    PHOTOS: Christmas celebrated in heart of town

    News HUNDREDS of people packed out Brelsford Park last night for the annual Coffs Coast Carols.

    • 16th Dec 2018 10:35 AM
    Man arrested in relation to stolen firearms

    Man arrested in relation to stolen firearms

    News Seven registered firearms, along with ammunition, were stolen.

    Rally GOAT could race in Coffs in 2019

    premium_icon Rally GOAT could race in Coffs in 2019

    News The nine-time world champion has signed a new two-year deal.

    Storms poised to strike the Coffs Coast

    Storms poised to strike the Coffs Coast

    News Hail and damaging winds are a possibility.

    Local Partners