Legend running back to Coffs Coast festival

MARATHON legend Steve 'Mona' Moneghetti AM will return to Coffs Harbour in September for the Bendigo Bank Running Festival.

This will be the sixth year Moneghetti has been the ambassador for the event and he is planning on taking part in the half marathon.

He claimed victory in this event in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

In 2013 he won the 10km event and finished third in the half marathon after using the 10km as a warm up.

Moneghetti said this event is one of his favourites and he is looking forward to returning to the Coffs Coast.

"There are not many events where you can run from the centre of the city to the beach and back along a beautiful track,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to returning and supporting a great initiative put on by Village Sports.”

The man known far and wide as 'Mona' lives and breathes running and in 2014 was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his significant service to athletics as a marathon runner, administrator and mentor to young athletes.

He was Australia's Chef de Mission at this year's Commonwealth Games and is one of the nation's all-time greatest marathon runners having represented at four Olympic Games, four Commonwealth Games and six World Championships.

Also, he is the current record holder of Sydney's City2Surf, a title he has held for 26 years.

Steve is also a father of four and loves encouraging kids to get out there and have a go.

During the Running Festival he will offer tips, answer questions and is always up for a chat.

Event director Noel Phillips said the great runner always praises the event, seeing it as great for families and an important support for grassroots athletics.

"Although it is great to have someone of Moneghetti's status taking part in the Coffs Running Festival, you certainly don't need to be a champion to enter,” he said.

"Steve continues to inspire others to achieve their best at all times and is a great ambassador for the event.

"Whether you plan on running, power walking or strolling in the event, it is a great day out for all ages and abilities.”

The Bendigo Bank Running Festival on September 9 is five weeks away and offers the choice of a half marathon (21.1km), 10km, 5km and 3km distances, all held on the Coffs Creek Walkway.

For more information and to enter go to villagesports.com.au