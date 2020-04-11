Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kerstin Thode from Smart Choice Law.
Kerstin Thode from Smart Choice Law.
News

Legal help from the safety of your home

Rachel Vercoe
11th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE world might seem like it’s stopped spinning as fast while people batten down the hatches to stop the spread of Covid-19, but life still goes on, including legal issues.

Thinking of the community and keeping customers and their families safe as a priority, Smart Choice Law on the Coffs Coast are now offering a virtual service on top of their usual office practice.

For people in isolation or limiting their outdoor interactions, the law firm now offer consultations over the phone or via videocall.

Smart Choice Law is a professional family law solicitor offering a range of services.

“Smart Choice Law were the first virtual local law firm in Coffs Harbour and we are well prepared to handle this difficult situation,” Smart Choice Law principal solicitor, Kerstin Thode said.

“We are reducing face-to-face contact at the moment and focusing on interacting with our clients in a safe way.

“The office is still open but we are only taking people by appointment with the option to chat virtually.

Offering online wills, divorces, parenting plans, consent orders and other court documents for family law, Smart Choice Law have you covered. They can help with the administrations of deceased estates.

For more information, call 6656 1555 or visit smartchoicelaw.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End of an era for Coffs jetty icon

        premium_icon End of an era for Coffs jetty icon

        News The demolition of the old Forestry headquarters at the jetty is underway.

        Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        premium_icon Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        Health Police fine people breaching health orders

        McDonald’s to begin offering delivery on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon McDonald’s to begin offering delivery on the Coffs Coast

        News Coffs locals will have no need to go on Macca’s runs anymore.

        A watchful eye for muttonbirds

        premium_icon A watchful eye for muttonbirds

        News It’s the time of year when fledglings face dangers after leave the safety of...