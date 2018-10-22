Lees proves king of Coffs track with a five from five record

NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Lees had never raced a horse at Coffs Harbour until last week.

He took three horses north, around a four hour trip, and they all won.

Following his treble at that previous meeting at Coffs, Lees today added a further two wins and now the Newcastle trainer remains unbeaten in five goes.

Lees came back to Coffs today with Dundee Lee and Lawnmeet.

Both horses saluted with Dundee Lee winning the Jack Simmons menswear maiden Handicap (1407m) before Lees made it five from five when Lawmeet won the MBT Lawyers Maiden Handicap (1207m).

Dundee Lee the three-year-old daughter of Dundeel looked to be in a bit of trouble approaching the turn but raced away from her rivals over the final 200m.

"She's a lovely filly," said stable foreman Chris Hull.

"Can only improve on that. She still doesn't know what she's doing, once she does she's going to make a nice horse."

Andrew Gibbons rode the filly and reckons she will stretch out to 2000m later on.

He's having a good run too, she was his 36th winner of the new season.

Hull said Lawnmeet will also "take improvement from that win".

"Gibbo rode him a treat, put him into the race," he said.

Earlier in the day visiting horses also dominated with Gold Coaster Tempete Rouge winning the first race for Michael Costa.

Kempsey-based Hilary Dew then combined with Leah Kilner to win with French Command before Bromach landed plenty of good bets to win the Pink Silks 3YO Handicap (2010m) for Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy.

"He deserved to win this today," Brett Bellamy said of a gelding who spends "most of his time on the beach".

Tegan Harrison rode him and said he was "too good for them today".

"He had a bit in his favour," she said.

"He was back on his home track, the cut away rail, a light weight and the sting out of the ground."

Lismore was to have raced today but its track was ruled out because of the heavy rain there and Coffs Harbour picked up the transferred meeting despite racing on a Heavy 8 today.