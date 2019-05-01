Dive backfires spectacularly as costly ban looms

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has been charged with "successful deception of a match official", the Football Association has announced as the fall-out from last weekend's controversial 1-1 draw with Aston Villa continued.

Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League was confirmed when Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa allowed Aston Villa to score in a remarkable match at Elland Road last weekend.

Leeds fell five points behind the Blades in the second-tier Championship with just one game remaining after the hosts stood aside to let Albert Adomah run from kick-off and equalise after Leeds took the lead through Mateusz Klich, while Villa's Jonathan Kodjia was down injured.

Bielsa had been confronted by Villa assistant boss John Terry as players on the field and both benches clashed following Klich's controversial opener.

Bamford clutched at his face in the mass altercation that followed, with Villa's Anwar El Ghazi sent-off as a result.

But there was no contact between El Ghazi, whose red card has been overturned and Bamford -- who now faces the prospect of a two-match ban which could see him miss the first leg of Leeds' play-off semi-final as they bid to claim the third and final promotion place.

"Anwar El Ghazi will be available for Aston Villa's next three matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission," an FA statement said.

"The forward was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL Championship fixture against Leeds United on Sunday.

"Patrick Bamford has subsequently been charged with 'successful deception of a match official'.

"It is alleged the Leeds United player's behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct.

Both Leeds and Villa were also charged by the FA with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an "orderly fashion".