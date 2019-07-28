Ledecky gets revenge on Titmus

Gold medallist Katie Ledecky (centre) with silver medallist Simona Quadarella (left) and bronze medallist Ariarne Titmus after the women’s 800m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea. Picture: Getty Images

Revenge was sweet for American great Katie Ledecky as she finally overcame illness to triumph over Ariarne Titmus at the world swimming titles in South Korea.

But being relegated to 800m freestyle bronze was not what upset the Australian teenager at Gwangju on Saturday.

Titmus was clearly emotional as she left the pool, not stopping for reporters after news broke about her training partner Shayna Jack's positive test for a banned substance.

The Dolphins had plenty to celebrate on the second last night of the world titles, also adding 4x100m mixed freestyle silver and 200m backstroke silver to their growing tally.

However, the news about Jack clearly rocked Dolphins teammates particularly Titmus who trains with the 20-year-old under mentor Dean Boxall in Brisbane. Swimming Australia said on Saturday Jack had failed a routine out of competition drug test on June 26.

Jack was sent home from the Dolphins camp just days before the world titles started, with officials initially saying it was for "personal reasons". Titmus still had plenty to be proud about despite Ledecky finally avenging her shock 400m freestyle loss to the Australian at the start of the meet. Ledecky missed the 200m and 1500m after she succumbed to a stomach bug following her rare defeat at the hands of Titmus.

Before the race Ledecky had not been beaten over 400m, 800m or 1500m at a major meet since 2012.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus after the 800m final. Picture: Getty Images

Ledecky returned from her sick bed, only for Titmus to again help relegate the American to silver in Thursday's 4x200m freestyle relay final with Australia claiming a stunning gold.

But Ledecky finally got her revenge as she claimed her fourth straight 800m world title, finishing almost one and a half seconds ahead of Italy's Simona Quadrella.

Ledecky became the fourth woman to win a specific individual event four times, joining Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, Italy's Federica Pellegrini and Swede Sarah Sjostrom.

Titmus claimed bronze in eight minutes, 15.70 seconds - an Oceania record. Australia's Kyle Chalmers, Clyde Lewis, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell were relegated to silver in the 4x100m mixed freestyle final.

(l-r) Kyle Chalmers, Bronte Campbell, Clyde Lewis and Emma McKeon came second in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. Picture: AP

Caeleb Dressel steered the American team to gold in a new world record 3:19.40 - one of three gold medals claimed by the US star on Saturday night. The US have now won all three mixed 4x100m freestyle relays held to date at a world titles.

Dressel also claimed 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly honours, taking his world titles tally to six gold with the 4x100m medley relay to come on Saturday. Dressel is backing up from claiming seven gold at the 2017 world titles. Kaylee McKeown claimed 200m backstroke silver with Minna Atherton sixth. American Regan Smith claimed gold in a time just 0.34 outside the world record she set in the semi-finals.

Cate Campbell qualified second fastest for the 50m freestyle final while her sister Bronte won a swim off for the eighth and final place in Sunday's medal race.

Jess Hansen qualified seventh fastest for the 50m breaststroke final. Matt Temple was sixth in the 100m butterfly while Brianna Throssell was last in the 50m butterfly final.

