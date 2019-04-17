Led by the electorate not the party line

CLARENCE Valley farmer Fiona Leviny has announced her candidacy as an independent in the seat of Page ahead of next month's Federal Election.

Mrs Leviny, a mother-of-two, who lives between Grafton and Yamba has chosen to stand on her own merit having previously stood on a Nationals senate ticket.

She holds strong community connections and says she is basing her campaign primarily on youth unemployment, climate change, water policy reform and regional infrastructure.

"My family has been farming in the electorate for 40-years, I've always held strong roots to the land and my focus has been on my community,” Mrs Leviny said.

"The biggest reason behind my decision to stand as an independent is sheer political frustration and there are so many people who have voiced their own concerns with government to me on so many different issues.

"The youth unemployment rates as a major concern, NSW has the lowest in the country yet Coffs Harbour and Grafton are stuck in this bubble of having the state's highest rates... that signals many far broader issues.

Fiona current serves as the vice chair of the Country University Centre in the Clarence Valley, one of five facilities in NSW that allow youth to access university degrees online with ongoing tutoring and assistance.

"I'm committed to finding ways to address these employment issues through forming policy to bring manufacturing opportunities to the Northern Rivers, giving kids the opportunities of employment so they can take pride in where they live, we need to support them and connect them with the many great community advocate out there who can assist.

"Look at the Acmena Juvenile Justice detention centre there are kids as young as 11 years old in that facility, 50% of the juveniles there are indigenous, these kids are being held there and then released onto the streets not knowing how to look after themselves.

"More generally speaking people are struggling to make ends meet, our retirees and pensioners have worked hard all of their lives, paid their taxes and now they are terrified they'll be taxed again in life.

As a former Nationals party member for seven years, Mrs Leviny said she was a 'black sheep' in the fold and left knowing candidates are forced to swallow the party line over what's best for the electorate.

"Yes I was seen as the black sheep in the party, I was privy to a lot of in confidence meetings and matters I can't talk about, there are some very good people in the party, but I just couldn't do it anymore.

"I learnt a lot from my experience there and I now hold the understanding to fight for this electorate in Canberra, and I'd like people to champion my campaign and what I stand for, I'm standing to listen to all of their issues.

"Some of the previous (Nationals) incumbents haven't represented the people. They have been knowingly constrained by party policy and I stand promising that level of community trust, looking to have an impact on good policies that will benefit the generations to come,” she said.

As a farmer, she is concerned by the inaction on water policy and the impact that prolonged droughts will continue to have on regional communities under climate change.

"Climate change is real, it's here, we're in dire straits if you believe Sir David Attenborough, I agree it's a major election issue for Australia.

"The National Party has had the mandate to build water infrastructure and yet we haven't seen anything for five years so where is the water policy.

"I'm not talking about changing water flows, I'm talking about how this country builds infrastructure such as pipelines to capture the water when monsoons bring 300mm rain events.

"Some towns in New South Wales with up to 60,000 residents will run out of water if they don't get rain by September.

"So where's the political discussion on the recycling of water, the desalination plants, so many corporates build pipelines for gas, yet why can't government fund the materials for pipelines to improve water security.

Mrs Leviny said she will be working hard to connect with as many of the electorate's 110,000 people as possible, despite the tyranny of distance with Page spanning some 19,500 square kilometre of territory.

"In Coffs Harbour alone the Coffs Bypass has been promised for 65 years so why hasn't it even started?

"If elected the way I vote on policy will be in direct response to what the electorate tells me.