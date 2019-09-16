Leaving Neverland documentary wins Emmy

A documentary accusing Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse has won an Emmy.

Leaving Neverland, which features two adult men, one Australian, saying they were befriended by Jackson and sexually abused by him starting from when they were seven and 10 years old, was named best documentary at a ceremony in Los Angeles ahead of television's main Emmy awards show next week.

The program, which aired earlier this year, 10 years after Jackson's death, was met with outrage by his family and brought fresh scrutiny to the singer's legacy.

Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck from Leaving Neverland.

Wade Robson told the documentary he just five and living in Brisbane when he met his idol after winning a Michael Jackson impersonation competition. In 1989, when he was seven he was invited to spend the week at the Neverland ranch where the abuse began.

Jackson's family and his estate have denied the accounts given by the men, calling them a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations".

Beyonce, whose 2018 Coachella festival concert film Homecoming went into Saturday's ceremony with six Emmy nominations was beaten in all categories.

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke special with former Beatle Paul McCartney returning to his Liverpool hometown won over Homecoming for pre-recorded variety special, while the filmed version of Bruce Springsteen's acclaimed one-man Broadway show triumphed for variety special directing.

The Simpsons won the Emmy for best animated series, while gay makeover series Queer Eye took home four awards.

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, the travel and food show hosted by U.S. celebrity chef Bourdain who died by suicide in 2018, won two Emmys.

In other awards, drag queen RuPaul won his fourth Emmy as best reality show host for RuPaul's Drag Race, and rock climbing film Free Solo, which won the best documentary Oscar this year, added seven Emmys to its honours.

The main Emmy awards will be handed out on September 22 in Los Angeles.