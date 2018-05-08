Leaving behind an old life

AFTER a rough start, Bear has transformed into a loving dog who is looking for his forever home.

Bear was found tied to the front gate of the shelter and was fearful upon arrival.

It didn't take long until he warmed up to the staff and he is now responding well to his training and always looking for affection.

He socialises well with other dogs and would benefit from a home where there is already a well-balanced dog.

Bear would make a great companion for someone living alone or in an active family.

Adoption price: $320.

ID: 419807.