Bear is pet of the week.
Bear is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe
Leaving behind an old life

Rachel Vercoe
8th May 2018 2:30 PM

AFTER a rough start, Bear has transformed into a loving dog who is looking for his forever home.

Bear was found tied to the front gate of the shelter and was fearful upon arrival.

It didn't take long until he warmed up to the staff and he is now responding well to his training and always looking for affection.

He socialises well with other dogs and would benefit from a home where there is already a well-balanced dog.

Bear would make a great companion for someone living alone or in an active family.

Adoption price: $320.

ID: 419807.

