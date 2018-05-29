Menu
COLOURFUL FUN: Nate Hale and Braethyn Lacey romp in golden amber leaves in Murray Drive.
Leaves, temperature fall as the cold of winter hits

Wendy Andrews
29th May 2018 5:00 AM

THE last of the autumn leaves are falling, signalling winter's arrival on Friday.

The average, long-term minimum temperature for Coffs Harbour in June is nine degrees, so grab your warm jacket from the back of the wardrobe and put your thick doona on the bed.

Being a sub-tropical climate means less rainfall in winter, with April being traditionally the wettest month on the Coffs Coast.

A drive to Dorrigo or Bellingen this weekend will reward you with beautiful photographic opportunities of the final autumn colour.

