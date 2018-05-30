Leaves and temperatures fall as the cold of winter hits

COLOURFUL FUN: Nate Hale and Braethyn Lacey romp in golden amber leaves in Murray Drive.

COLOURFUL FUN: Nate Hale and Braethyn Lacey romp in golden amber leaves in Murray Drive. Trevor Veale

THE last of the autumn leaves are falling, signalling winter's arrival on Friday.

The average, long-term minimum temperature for Coffs Harbour in June is nine degrees, so grab your warm jacket from the back of the wardrobe and put your thick doona on the bed.

Being a sub-tropical climate means less rainfall in winter, with April being traditionally the wettest month on the Coffs Coast.

A drive to Dorrigo or Bellingen this weekend will reward you with beautiful photographic opportunities of the final autumn colour.

Looking ahead to the weather front and there's a high chance of an afternoon shower this afternoon.

The overnight lows and daytime maximums are also tipped to fall by three degrees from tomorrow morning over the next three days.

With tomorrow being sunny and 9 degrees to 20 degrees.