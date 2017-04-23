WOULD you like to leave your mark on the new Jetty4Shores activation and recreation hub?

You can have a say in the creative components that make up the project or perhaps run a workshop to help facilitate this process.

Local residents are being asked to get involved in telling the Coffs Harbour story through art, focusing on Aboriginal stories, coastal environmental themes and maritime history as part of stages 2-4 of the Jetty4Shore Project.

A variety of opportunities are available for this once in a lifetime chance to be a part of establishing the Jetty4Shores precinct as a key destination on the Coffs Coast.

Plans to the Jetty4Shores upgrade. Coffs Harbour City Council

Young people aged 12 to 20 have the opportunity to tell their story, learn about local history and potentially have their work selected to form part of the final design elements at the Jetty Foreshores.

These designs will be included as part of interpretive signage, walkways, sculptures and artwork.

Youth art workshops will be held on Saturday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 17 and young people have until Monday, May 8 to express an interest in being involved.

Artists and designers living on the Coffs Coast are also invited to submit design ideas by Friday, May 12 for cast concrete playable sculptures that encourage people of all ages to engage physically with the pieces.

Artists, workshop facilitators and community members interested in these opportunities can complete an expression of interest and find out more details online or by contacting Jane Tavener on janetavener@bigpond.com.