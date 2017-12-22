Learning to love golf is the vital aspect for kids

Junior golf coach Suzie Fisher casts her eye over the swings of local twin sisters Keona and Iolana Sykes.

Junior golf coach Suzie Fisher casts her eye over the swings of local twin sisters Keona and Iolana Sykes. Brad Greenshields

IT'S a long way from a childhood spent hitting thousands of golf balls at Coffs Harbour Golf Club but Suzie Fisher has been making a name for herself in the United States.

Now based in Tulsa, Fisher is ranked among the top-50 junior golf coaches in America and she admits coaching juniors has plenty of rewards.

"Coaching kids is so much more fun because they'll try just about anything,” Suzie said.

"You ask them to try something, they're not scared of failure, they're not scared of falling over. They'll pretty much try anything and they can just improve so fast.”

Suzie added the main lesson, especially for parents, is that junior golf isn't about teaching kids to be good at the age of only five or six.

"It's about how much they love golf at five or six years of age,” she said.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club head professional Matt Allan said what Suzie is bringing from the USA is simply outstanding for young players.

"Suzie did clinics for us last summer and it was just different to anything that we've ever done because it's so game-based learning,” Allan said. "We got a taste of that and it was fantastic so we asked her whether she could come this summer.”

Suzie will be conducting a pair of four-day clinics next month for 6-14-year-olds interested in having fun while learning a new sport.

With the help of the Bailey Centre Liberty, the clinics are being held from January 9-12 and from January 16-19.

For only $99, the kids not only get lunch lunch each day and have their equipment provided, but also learn new skills over three days with a final tournament to showcase their new golfing abilities.