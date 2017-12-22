Menu
Login
Sport

Learning to love golf is the vital aspect for kids

Junior golf coach Suzie Fisher casts her eye over the swings of local twin sisters Keona and Iolana Sykes.
Junior golf coach Suzie Fisher casts her eye over the swings of local twin sisters Keona and Iolana Sykes. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

IT'S a long way from a childhood spent hitting thousands of golf balls at Coffs Harbour Golf Club but Suzie Fisher has been making a name for herself in the United States.

Now based in Tulsa, Fisher is ranked among the top-50 junior golf coaches in America and she admits coaching juniors has plenty of rewards.

"Coaching kids is so much more fun because they'll try just about anything,” Suzie said.

"You ask them to try something, they're not scared of failure, they're not scared of falling over. They'll pretty much try anything and they can just improve so fast.”

Suzie added the main lesson, especially for parents, is that junior golf isn't about teaching kids to be good at the age of only five or six.

"It's about how much they love golf at five or six years of age,” she said.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club head professional Matt Allan said what Suzie is bringing from the USA is simply outstanding for young players.

"Suzie did clinics for us last summer and it was just different to anything that we've ever done because it's so game-based learning,” Allan said. "We got a taste of that and it was fantastic so we asked her whether she could come this summer.”

Suzie will be conducting a pair of four-day clinics next month for 6-14-year-olds interested in having fun while learning a new sport.

With the help of the Bailey Centre Liberty, the clinics are being held from January 9-12 and from January 16-19.

For only $99, the kids not only get lunch lunch each day and have their equipment provided, but also learn new skills over three days with a final tournament to showcase their new golfing abilities.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour golf club golf junior golf junior sport matt allan school holiday activities suzie fisher

Coffs Coast Advocate
Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a single-vehicle crash near Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Pocket money for your recyclables

Terry Costello at the new Return and Earn facility at the Sawtell Hotel.

HOW does a bit of extra pocket money sound?

New 'Bypassed Towns' initiative for Macksville

New signs have been installed as part of a pilot program to promote Macksville and other bypassed towns in rural and regional NSW.

New signs installed to encourage visitors to Macksville.

What's causing the barking?

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Taining answers your questions.

Ask a professional your dog training questions.

Local Partners

Flying visit puts Jacob up against world's best

COFFS Harbour squash player Jacob Ford touches down in Edinburgh this morning ready for the biggest challenge of his thriving young career.

Cool hand Luke to the Axemen

AXEMEN BOUND: Orara Valley has pulled off a recruiting coup Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo captain Luke Beaumont.

Orara Valley secures a high-profile recruit in Luke Beaumont.

Forecast a big blow to maxi hopes

Matt Allen with his new boat Ichi Ban, a contender for the overall win. Picture: AAP

Sydney to Hobart 2017: Weather forecast a big blow to maxi hopes