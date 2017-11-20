Learning the importance of volunteer firefighters

STUDENTS were taught lifetime skills and knowledge by the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) during the secondary school cadet program.

Eleven students from Coffs Harbour Community Christian school successfully completed the program, introducing them to the important role volunteer firefighters play within communities.

NSW RFS executive director membership and strategic services, Ms Bronwyn Jones PSM said "the cadets have completed a three-day course that has provided them with skills and knowledge which will last a lifetime.

"As well as examining fire behaviour, the students have been taught essential fire safety techniques and gained an appreciation of the work our emergency services do every day across the state.

Ms Jones said the cadet program also offers students the opportunity to experience first hand the commitment and camaraderie that comes with volunteering.

"It's great to see genuine enthusiasm for this important community based program and I hope it will be part of the curriculum for many years to come.

"In addition to our NSW RFS members, I would also like to extend a special thanks to the Principal and staff from Coffs Harbour Community Christian School.

"NSW RFS members thoroughly enjoy working closely with schools and communities to ensure that everyone is as well prepared as possible for the very real threat of fire.

"The Service is proud to pass on the ideals of community service, dedication and teamwork to the next generation.”