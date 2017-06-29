Learner driver returns alcohol reading five times the limit

A LEARNER driver has been charged with high-range drink driving after he allegedly returned a reading more than five times the legal limit.
The 52-year-old man crashed a white van near the boat ram off Hi-Tech Dr, Toormina in April.
After a blood test, the man allegedly recorded an blood-alcohol reading of 0.252.
He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, not paying road tax, being an unaccompanied learner driver, not wearing a seatbelt and not displaying L-plates.
The man is due to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on August 14.