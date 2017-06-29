20°
Learner driver returns alcohol reading five times the limit

Keagan Elder
| 29th Jun 2017 9:45 AM
HIGH RANGE: Police will allege a learner driver who crashed returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.252. Trevor Veale

A LEARNER driver has been charged with high-range drink driving after he allegedly returned a reading more than five times the legal limit.

The 52-year-old man crashed a white van near the boat ram off Hi-Tech Dr, Toormina in April.

After a blood test, the man allegedly recorded an blood-alcohol reading of 0.252.

A 52-year-old learner driver suffered serious head and upper body injuries when the van he was driving crashed into a drain at the Toormina boat ramp off Hi-Tech Dr. Police said the van was unregistered, the driver was affected by alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt. Matt Deans

He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, not paying road tax, being an unaccompanied learner driver, not wearing a seatbelt and not displaying L-plates.

The man is due to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on August 14.

