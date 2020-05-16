Learner driver allegedly leads police on wild pursuit

A lengthy police chase through the Tweed Byron region last night has ended with a learner licence driver charged with a string of dangerous driving offences.

A LENGTHY police chase through the Tweed Byron region last night has ended with a learner licence driver charged with a string of dangerous driving offences.

About 9pm last night Tweed Byron Highway Patrol officers noticed a Holden Commodore allegedly bearing suspected stolen number plates travelling on the Pacific Highway at Yelgun.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it allegedly increased its speed and a pursuit was initiated.

Police were assisted by Queensland Polair during the nearly one-and-a-half-hour pursuit, using tyre deflation devices in an attempt to stop the car.

The devices successfully damaged two of the car's tyres, but the vehicle continued and allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road a number of times.

The pursuit was terminated when the car allegedly drove onto the wrong side of the M1 at Fingal but was restarted a short time later.

The car was followed down a dead-end street, where the 25-year-old male driver and a 25-year-old male passenger were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The driver has been charged with 13 offences including three counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; three counts of drive recklessly/furiously or speed manner dangerous; resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, drive vehicle under influence of drugs; use unregistered registrable class a motor vehicle on road; use uninsured motor vehicle; learner exceed speed >45km/h; learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester; learner driver not display L plates as prescribed.

He has been refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

The passenger was issued a number of traffic infringements and released.

Inquiries are continuing.

