Learn the new system

IN THE KNOW: Local Land Services is ready to help.

GAIN a better understanding and learn how to utilise new opportunities available to landowners.

Local Land Services is assisting landowners across the North Coast to make the most of the new system under the Land Management and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

The NSW Government has funded Local Land Services to get extra resources and staff to deliver this new service and make it as simple as possible for landholders.

"Our staff are ready to work with landholders across the North Coast, wewant to make it easier forlandholders," Local LandServices Sustainable Land Management groupdirector Kristian Holzsaid.

"We can listen to your goals and ideas and work with you to help determine how the system can supportyour farm plan andbusiness needs."

The new approach strivesto deliver triple bottom-line outcomes for landowners by:

Providing certainty and long-term planning solutions that deliver balanced growth and value environmental assets

Supporting landowners with advice, new tools andproducts to make the right choice for their farm system

Creating more land use options through flexible codes and payments for private land conservation.

The newly created Sustainable Land Management team is available to help landholders with the new system.

They can provide tailored advice on applying the new land management code of practice, accessing incentives for protecting native vegetation and where required navigating approvals for clearing or development.

Mr Holz said Local Land Services existed to help landholders discover the opportunities available to them.