Learn how to protect the ocean

Gain a greater awareness of the challenge that marine debris throws up by attending Michelle's talk.

FIND out how marine debris is affecting beaches and oceans around the world.

Organised by Woolgoolga Rotary Club, Master of Marine Science and Management student at Southern Cross Universities National Marine Science Centre, Michelle Van Santen will give a talk providing important insight into the problems caused by marine debris.

Speaking about the situation with particular relevance to Woolgoolga and Bali where she has previously volunteered, attendants will learn about the vital issue.

Michelle is a volunteer with Sea Communities at Les Village in north Bali and is co-organiser of Coffs Harbour Marine Debris Challenge which aims to spread awareness of the effects of marine pollution on the health of our oceans and the creatures that call them home.

Open to anybody interested to hear what Michelle has to say on the issue, club president Norm Michener said people will gain a greater awareness of the challenge that marine debris throws up by attending.

If you're interested in becoming a member of Rotary, take this opportunity to have a chat and find out more about their first year free membership and Friends of Rotary.

The talk will be held on Monday, February 27 at C.ex Woolgoolga (Bowling club) starting at 6pm.

Attendance is free but you will need to pay for your own meal at the bistro.

To attend, contact Echah on 0418 861 253 or 6654 2557 before 9am on Monday, February 27.