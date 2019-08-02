Menu
Learn from training tips for your pooch from an expert

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
2nd Aug 2019 11:05 AM

Question - Why does my puppy consistently pee in one room?

He's been toilet trained and is good everywhere else in the house except for one room.

I never seem to be able to catch him in the act through.

 

Answer - This may be happening because your pup can smell its wee in that room even though you have cleaned it.

Clean the area again, but with a product that doesn't contain ammonia.

You can get special cleaning products for this purpose from pet shops.

Pet shops also sell a range of deterrent sprays.

If you are using puppy pads for your toilet training, they can sometimes confuse the pup as they actually teach the pup to pee on anything lying on the floor.

You could also close the door into the room or barricade it off in some way.

Baby gates can be useful for this.

