Learn about the art of composting

WOOLGOOLGA Regional Community Gardens is hosting its first free composting workshop for members of the community.

Appearing on the day will be David Wilson who has done hundreds of previous talks and demonstrations.

He will be talking about the art of composting, on a grand scale and for backyard use.

David will demonstrate how to make your own compost piles, how to troubleshoot problems, how to do it right the first time and how easy it is.

The gardens are proud to be moving forward towards their vision of creating a place for all to enjoy, a place to grow food and friendship for the community.

Attendees will need to bring a picnic lunch or something to barbecue and gardening gear.

Join the demonstration the gardens on Scarborough St, Saturday, March 25, from 11am to 1pm.

Join in on the demonstration at the Woolgoolga Regional Community Gardens on Scarborough St on Saturday, March 25 from 11am to 1pm.