Leaps and bounds for MND

APPRECIATION: Professor of Neurosciences Dr Gilles Guillemin with Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from the 257 station saying thank you for the firies fundraising effort during the Firies Climb for MND.

APPRECIATION: Professor of Neurosciences Dr Gilles Guillemin with Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from the 257 station saying thank you for the firies fundraising effort during the Firies Climb for MND.

COFFS Harbour Fire and Rescue firefighters have had a visit from one of the co-founders of Sydney's Motor Neurone Disease centre after last year's big fundraising effort during the firies' charity climb of Sydney Tower.

Professor Gilles Guillemin, one of the research leaders at the MND centre, personally thanked the local firies for raising $22,500 for research.

That was the third largest total raised during the 2017 charity event that saw firefighters climb the 98-storeys of the Sydney Tower Eye.

During his visit, Prof. Guillemin discussed with the crew, the research projects he is leading at Macquarie University, especially the environmental risk associated with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) such as pesticides and cyanotoxins (blue green algae toxins)

MND is a progressive, terminal, neurological disease, which currently has no known cure or effective treatments.

The average lifespan of a person diagnosed with MND is 2.5 years.

Professor of Neurosciences Dr Gillies Guillemin.

"MND can strike anyone at anytime,” Prof. Guillemin said.

"Around 90 per cent of people with MND contract the disease sporadically and 10% have a genetic form.”

Approximately 2,000 Australians are diagnosed with MND each year.

Prof. Guillemin said fundraising for research into MND is critical for research into the cause of MND. "Without knowing the cause and biological mechanisms involved, we cannot really find a cure for this terrible disease,” he said.

"Philanthropy and donations such as the incredible and generous effort from the Coffs firies is critical for enabling our research to continue.”

"We are collaborating with different teams of researchers internationally to look at potential causes of MND.

"What we do know, and it is not good news, is that Coffs Harbour and the Riverina area are amongst the hotspots for MND in New South Wales.”