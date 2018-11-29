LEAKED LETTER: Grafton to lose vital legal service to rival

The Gurehlgam building in Victoria Street, Grafton, which houses the Aboriginal Legal Service office for the Clarence Valley.

STAFF at the Aboriginal Legal Service in Grafton have been told their office will be moved to Coffs Harbour next year.

In two letters to staff, leaked to The Daily Examiner yesterday, staff have been told of the proposed move.

The first letter, dated November 23, was from the ALS Acting People, Employment and Workplace manager Vikki McDonald.

In it staff were told the ALS Board had voted unanimously to move the office at Grafton to Coffs Harbour to meet a "critically increasing service demand".

The letter offered staff the option of relocating to Coffs Harbour in the same roles they perform now.

The letter told staff the ALS executive of acting CEO Janelle Clarke, Michael Higgins and Ms McDonald would visit Grafton on Monday and Tuesday to consult staff.

Staff who choose not to make the move to Coffs Harbour would be offered a separation package, including redundancy, entitlements and serverance payments.

But it said the ALS would maintain a presence in Grafton and provide services to Grafton and Maclean courts.

Staff received a second letter from Ms Clarke on Monday outlining the reasoning behind the decision.

It said the board's decision was based on community feedback from meetings, forums, surveys and its annual meeting.

Key in the board's decision was the number of court days available in Coffs Harbour, where the court sits daily (20 days a month), compared to Grafton and Maclean where court sits 12 days a month.

It also said that Coffs Harbour, with an indigenous population of 1430 was more in need of the service than Grafton and Maclean, which totalled 990.

Ms Clarke's letter projected population numbers out to 2036, which predicted the Clarence Valley population would grow at 8.8 per cent to 4650 compared to Coffs Harbour growth of 22.1 per cent or 16,800 people.

There was no mention in the letter of the residents of outlying areas, including Baryulgil, Malabugilmah, Iluka and Yamba, which have significant indigenous populations.

The letter also did not mention the three and soon to be four correctional institutions in the region, Grafton jail, Acmena, Balunda and the new Grafton jail due to open in 2020.

THE DAILY EXAMINER contacted the ALS for comment yesterday, but none of the executive were available.