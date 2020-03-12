Menu
Malakhi Donovan will be action in the Laurie Daley Cup at Geoff King Motors Park this weekend.
Rugby League

League's leading juniors in action in Coffs Harbour

Matt Deans
by
12th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
THE region's leading junior rugby league talent will be on show in Coffs Harbour this weekend, with the North Coast representatives sides to play Northern Rivers.  

The country championships are moving towards the business end of the season, and four crucial games will be played at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.

The first game sees the undefeated Under 16s North Coast side play Northern Rivers at 10am.

The Under 18s will follow at 11.30am, followed by the women at 1pm and the Under 23s at 2.30pm.

"The Titans were a highly touted team at the beginning of the competition and nothing has changed going in to the last round and it is all in front of the North Coast Bulldogs," NSW Rugby League's Daniel Tempest said. 

"Playing in front of a home crowd will hopefully benefit both the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup Squads."

Local team the Coffs Comets have plenty of players in action in these representative sides including:

Under 16's -  Luke Keys, Peter Conroy, Luke Hayes and Clancy Webber.

The side is coached by Brenden Pellegrino and Dave Morgan.

Under 18's - Brock Parker is the team manager.

Ladies - Chloe McCarthy and Rachel Devine. Matt Secomb is the coach and Hannah White is the FAO

Under 23's - Buddy Hart, Denzel Briscoe and Liam Dunn.            

