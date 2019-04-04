Menu
WE MEET AGAIN: The Coffs Harbour Comets and Macksville Sea Eagles will meet in a grand final rematch on Sunday.
Matthew Elkerton
Sport

League of incredible moments

Sam Flanagan
by
4th Apr 2019 10:55 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The first day of the season is in many ways the greatest day of the year.

Every player, coach, member and fan wake up on the day of round one with a buzz of excitement and a real sense of optimism; 'this could be our year'.

For some, like the Woolgoolga Seahorses, the wait for first grade football has been longer than just the off season.

The club didn't have any senior teams last year and so are ready to explode in 2019.

"There's been a lot of work done in a fairly short period of time,” coach Greg Shuttleworth said.

"Things have progressed pretty well in regards to the first grade side. We've put a competitive team together but the most important thing is to have the right structures in place on and off the field so the club can remain viable.

"We're slowly building, so where that takes us who knows. We might win one game, we might win 10; but we'll be giving it our best shot.”

The Seahorses host South Grafton on Sunday at 2.30pm.

For other clubs, like the Sawtell Panthers and the Orara Valley Axemen, 2019 offers a chance at redemption after falling short last year.

The Panthers lost the elimination final to the fairytale story of the season, the Macksville Sea Eagles, while the Axemen finished second on the ladder but were bundled out of the finals in straight sets.

Then there is the Comets, who with a new coaching duo will look to defend their title.

Anyway you look at it, it's going to be one hell of a year of local footy. Strap yourself in.

GROUP 2 ROUND ONE DRAW

Macksville v Coffs Harbour

Woolgoolga v South Grafton

Grafton v Orara Valley

Sawtell v Bellingen

Coffs Coast Advocate

