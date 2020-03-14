League game off as player is tested for coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS SCARE: BUSH FOOTY MATCH POSTPONED

A rugby league game slated for Coffs Harbour today has been postposed after one of the players involved had to be tested for coronavirus.

The player, who has undergone precautionary testing, is part of a side competing in the 2020 Women's Country Championship competition which will see the North Coast Bulldogs play the Northern Rivers Titans in a number of age divisions at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.

The decision to postpone the game, which was supposed to take place in Coffs Harbour, comes as the NRL is also in discussions about banning fans from attending all events.

It also now appears there could be far wider implications for rugby league competitions across the country at grassroots level, with many junior and senior league competitions already playing trial games in both NSW and Queensland.

It is understood the women's match has been postponed after one of the participants reported for coronavirus testing this week.

The player, who will not have her results until the end of the weekend, was sent for testing given she attends the same university as someone who has tested positive.

The NSWRL is currently working closely with both governments and NRL chief medical officer Dr Paul Bloomfield on the issue.