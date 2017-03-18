Leading the way with school traditions

TAKING CHARGE: Diane Blevin is the new principal at Sandy Beach Public School.

THERE'S a new face at school and the students and teachers have welcomed her with open arms.

Sandy Beach Public School has a new principal to uphold traditions and continue the small school community atmosphere.

Diane Blevin has lived at Mullaway for nearly 20 years and started her career in the area at Woolgoolga Primary School as a classroom teacher.

"I hope that I can uphold all the traditions at the school,” she said.

"We've also got ideas to improve student literacy and numeracy projects to move kids along with their learning.

"It's very much the culture of a small school community, where everyone feels very close and welcome to come in - so that's something that I'm really going to focus on to continue as well.”

Ms Blevin said students and teachers had been very welcoming towards her, with big smiles from students in the playground.

"I feel like I belong here,” she said.