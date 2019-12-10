Leading the way in nutrient management

Shaun Morris at the location of the latest installed bioreactors on a farm in Bucca.

Shaun Morris at the location of the latest installed bioreactors on a farm in Bucca.

LEADING the way to cleaner waterways affected by run-off from intensive horticulture on the Mid North Coast, bioreactors are hoping to be a game changer.

Aimed to create cleaner waterways and improve habitat for endangered species, bioreactors are designed to achieve at least a 95% reduction in nitrate wastewater.

North Coast Local Land Services recently completed construction of a triple inline woodchip bioreactor for hothouses due to intensive horticulture expanding rapidly within Bucca Bucca Creek (the Upper Orara Catchment) which causes implications for the creek’s water quality and unique assemblage of endangered species.

“The aim of the Bucca Bucca Creek Project is to improve water quality and habitat for endangered species through improved management of nutrients loads, river banks and sediment sources,” Shaun Morris from Local Land Services said.

“This latest bioreactor will provide the data needed to develop generic designs for broader adoption by industry.”

The project has a focus on weed control in the riparian zones and providing education to landholders about best practice land management.

Designed by North Coast Local Land Services and monitored over the next 12 months in partnership with Coffs Harbour City Council and Southern Cross University’s Shane White and Praktan Wadnerkar, this site is fully functional and suited to the needs of the farmer as well as an experimental structure.

Bioreactors work by utilising the carbon in woodchips to correct nitrogen-enriched water through a naturally occurring denitrification process where microbes reduce nitrate to more acceptable levels.

The project has been developed in partnership with Coffs Harbour City Council and Southern Cross University with funding from Catchment Action NSW and is one part of the Orara River Rehabilitation Project.

This is the fourth bioreactor built by North Coast Local Land Services.

With ongoing monitoring of previously installed sites in partnership with SCU, NCLLS continues to lead the way in the development of mitigations to managing nutrient run-off in a range of landscape and industry related settings.