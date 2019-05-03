Leading the fairway

STANDING OVATION: Sawtell Golf Club's medal winners at the Meg-Star Macau Golf Masters Special Olympics tournament (left to right) Cameron Pollard, World Champion, with Cara Reeves, Josh Ives and Lachlan Smith. Local golfer Jordan Davis also competed.

WHEN newly crowned world title golfer Cameron Pollard paced the fairways alongside top-flight Aussie golfers like Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman it marked a milestone for the inclusiveness of golf.

That round at the Australian Open six months ago involving players with disabilities fired a drive in the 20-year-old Sawtell Golf Club champion.

That ambition has seen him go on to win the Meg-Star Group Macau Golf Masters tournament, run by the Special Olympics.

Pollard won the world tournament by eight shots and credits his autism for "putting him in the zone” when the shots matter most.

"I have a special focus, it helps me block out the distractions. It's part of my game that's really improved.

"I felt like I played really well over the two days.

"All I had was a goal to break 80 both days,” Pollard said, surrounded by his local Aussie teammates.

"I do want to make a career out of the game of golf.

"Winning the (Sawtell) club championships last year was an exciting day for me.

"Now I need one more to get my dad (Scott), who's won two, but I'm gonna catch him.”

The Australian PGA has been a world leader in giving all-abilities players an equal standing on the tee with elite golfers.

Fellow Sawtell club competitors Cara Reeves, Josh Ives and Lachlan Smith added to the club's special achievement for Australia in Macau, claiming bronze.

The team's overseas result is testament to the work of the Sawtell all-abilities playing coach, club professional Brendan Barnes, who has brought out the best in his players.

"These results are so encouraging. They are all playing well to lift the profile of all-abilities golf,” Barnes said.

"That was evident in Macau with the Australian team given a standing ovation. 'Those guys in the white shirts,' they said, 'have cleaned-up - won all the medals.'

"Australia is leading the way.

"I'm hopeful to see golf included in the Paralympics, that would be a special recognition.”

Sawtell Club Champion Cameron Pollard in action on course this week. TREVOR VEALE

CLUB CHAMP TO WORLD BEATER

GOLFER on the rise Cameron Pollard lives on the autism spectrum, but given the high level of concentration needed to put together a solid round of golf, it's working in his favour.

In a remarkable effort, under the tuition of Sawtell Golf Club professional Brendan Barnes, Pollard went from years of "missing the cut” to winning the club championship in 2018.

"The last two years I finished dead last in the club champs and played terrible each day, and last year it just clicked and I played good all four rounds,” Pollard said.

"It was just nice to play good over four rounds and I was happy with that.

"Winning the club championships was an exciting day.”

Barnes puts it down to Cameron's focus.

"Cameron has talent, definitely, but it's his dedication and persistence that have seen him excel in his golf ... firstly as the club champion and now on the world stage in winning a gold medal in Macau,” Barnes said.

Sawtell Golf Club teaching professional Brendan Barnes. TREVOR VEALE

Pollard has also faced a huge physical battle in making his way up the local leaderboards.

Cameron has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a tissue disorder that impacts the joints, and Hirschsprung disease, which led to him having significant bowel surgery.

Given his background, Pollard won the hearts and minds of the gallery at the 2018 Australian All Abilities Championship held at The Lakes Golf Club.

Proud mum Kate said Cameron's passion for golf developed at an early age as he followed in the footsteps of his dad Scott - a two-time Sawtell club champion.

"That shot of him was when he was about two, when he first gripped a club, and almost 18years later and his swing has not changed one bit,” Kate said.

Cameron Pollard picked up a club at an early age. Supplied

"The thing about Cameron is that he uses his autism as a strength on the course. I'd suggest for any parent with a child on the spectrum they should consider golf - it's a game of focus.”

Pollard is helping Barnes out in the pro shop to get an insight into a career in golf.

He first got a taste of wearing the Australian jersey when he competed in the Special Olympics Macau Golf Masters in 2016, and now as a world tournament winner the Boambee East lad is pinning his hopes on maybe one day a Paralympics.

Sawtell's Cameron Pollard had a round with leading Aussie golfer Cameron Smith under the PGA's inclusiveness of golf policy at the 2018 Australian Open. supplied

A significant step was made last year, with the IPC governing board approving golf to move to stage two of the application process for the 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

"The advancement of this application highlights the great work being done around the world in bringing the game together for golfers with physical or intellectual impairments,” Golf Australia's Christian Hamilton said.