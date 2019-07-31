Leading bloodstocks to tackle the Coffs cup race day

Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Agent Pippa to victory in race 5, the ATC Foundation Handicap, during the Rosehill Gardens Race Day at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, July 13, 2019.

IMPRESSIVE first-up Rosehill Gardens winner Agent Pippa will be a surprise runner at Thursday’s Coffs Harbour Cup meeting.

The former West Australian mare, now a member of the powerful Australian Bloodstock team, has been given 62.5kg in the $35,000 Eagles Plumbing Blinkan Missit Showcase (800m), and Hugh Bowman is sticking with her.

But stablemate Guard Of Honour, who was given a massive 68kg, certainly won’t be joining Agent Pippa.

“There is nothing suitable in Sydney in the next couple of weeks for Agent Pippa, so Coffs Harbour is our sole option,” Kris Lees said.

“I won’t be running Guard Of Honour with that weight.”

Jockey Hugh Bowman has four rides booked at the Coffs Cup race meeting.

Agent Pippa, who will be having her first start as a four-year-old on the opening day of a new season, created a big impression at her first start for Lees when she led throughout to easily beat her own sex in a Benchmark 78 Handicap (1100m) at Rosehill Gardens on July 13.

Bowman rode her on that occasion and is among leading Sydney jockeys riding at Thursday’s feature meeting.

A three-time winner in Perth – including the Group 3 Gimcrack Stakes (1100m) as a two-year-old at Ascot in March last year – Agent Pippa is now raced by a syndicate headed by Australian Bloodstock and which also includes Aquis Farm and Dahlia Bloodstock.

Lees has two horses running in Thursday’s $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) – the first of the country Cups to be given sizeable prizemoney injections by Racing NSW.

Both Hallelujah Boy (61kg, barrier four) and Mr Garcia (60.5kg, barrier one) are runners and also fall under the Australian Bloodstock banner as well.

The prizemoney boost has clearly worked; resulting in the Coffs club receiving a capacity field of 16 in the Cup with four emergencies.

Lees trained 13 winners at Coffs Harbour this season, and increased his overall tally to 249 when Red Heat (Sam Clenton) scored at Taree on Tuesday.