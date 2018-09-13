Menu
More than 7400 eyeliner products have been pulled off the shelves
Health

Warning over eyeliner that made kids sick

13th Sep 2018 8:51 AM

AUSTRALIANS are being told to immediately stop using an imported eyeliner mostly made of lead that left three NSW children ill.

More than 7400 eyeliner products have been pulled off the shelves by Consumer Affairs Victoria inspectors.

The imported makeup was seized after NSW Health tests found the "Hashmi Surma Special" and "Hashmi Kohl Aswad" branded eyeliners respectively contained 84 per cent and 29.5 per cent lead and other dangerous metals, including arsenic and mercury.

"There has been a reported case in NSW of three children experiencing elevated blood lead levels related to use of the eyeliner products and our inspectors have since found the same branded items in Victorian stores," CAV director Simon Cohen said on Wednesday.

The eyeliners had been supplied by Oasis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd and the Spice factory Pty Ltd into Australia. The products are banned for sale in the United States.

The eyeliners were seized from nine stories and two suppliers in Victoria, but are still available online.

Three Sydney children, from the same family, became ill after using the eyeliner from Pakistan in July with doctors finding elevated lead levels in their blood.

This prompted a NSW Fair Trading investigation and a referral to Border Force.

Acute lead poisoning symptoms include muscle pain, fatigue, headaches, nausea, coma and seizures, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission warns. -AAP

